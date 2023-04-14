Two more deaths recorded across Eastwood and Kimberley
There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Broxtowe borough.
By Will Grimond
Published 14th Apr 2023, 08:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 08:41 BST
Latest figures from the coronavirus dashboard show a total of 450 people had died in the area by April 13, up from 448 on the week before.
They are among 17,374 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before April 13 – mentions Covid-19 as a cause.
A total of 188,649 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 13.