Latest figures from the coronavirus dashboard show a total of 450 people had died in the area by April 13, up from 448 on the week before.

They are among 17,374 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

A total of 188,649 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 13.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before April 13 – mentions Covid-19 as a cause.