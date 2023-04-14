Nottinghamshire patients urged to keep appointments during junior doctor strikes

Hospitals and other health and care services across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire have been facing increased pressure during the strikes, which started at 6.59am on Tuesday, April 11 and are due to end at 6.59am tomorrow, Saturday.

The action has been impacting the county’s hospitals, mental health services, GP practices and other NHS services.

The industrial action is being led by the British Medical Association (BMA).

Health bosses are urging patients to keep medical appointments during the junior doctors strike unless otherwise told

Despite the strike action, health leaders are reminding the public to continue to attend any planned or routine appointments unless they are contacted to rearrange.

Keith Girling, medical director at Nottingham University Hospitals, said: “We are contacting any patient whose appointment needs to be rescheduled as a result of the strike action.

“If you do not hear from us, you should therefore assume your appointment is not impacted and will go ahead as planned.

“While GP services are also impacted by this strike action, please continue to attend your GP appointments, unless you are contacted and told otherwise.

“Your local GP surgeries are working hard to maintain services and make sure they can continue to see their patients during this time.

“Regardless of any strike action taking place, it is really important that patients who need urgent medical care continue to come forward, especially in emergency and life-threatening cases, when someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk.

“If you need medical help or advice, remember you can speak to a local pharmacy or go to NHS 111 online for advice too.”

NHS bosses added: “While the NHS is here to see the public safely throughout this industrial action, there are significantly fewer doctors to call upon – which means it could take longer for patients with less urgent concerns to be seen.

“That’s why the local NHS needs the public’s help to ensure that hardworking teams can continue to focus on those patients who need our care most.

