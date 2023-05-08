News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Fire breaks out on London underground
19 hours ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
20 hours ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
22 hours ago Watch: Red Arrows cockpit view of King Charles Coronation Flypast
1 day ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
1 day ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million

One in eight Eastwood and Kimberley households in fuel poverty

One in eight households in Eastwood and Kimberley were in fuel poverty when the energy crisis began two years ago, new figures show.

By Sonja Tutty
Published 8th May 2023, 06:30 BST- 2 min read

National Energy Action said the data “only tells part of the story” as the energy crisis has worsened over the past two years.

Figures from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy show 6,002 households in Broxtowe borough were in fuel poverty in 2021 – 12.2 per cent of homes in the area..

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Energy prices increased significantly towards the end of 2021 with many suppliers in the UK going out of business. By the end of December 2021, 28 energy companies had closed their doors.

Nationally, about 3.2 million households in England, 13.1 per cent, were in fuel poverty two years ago.Nationally, about 3.2 million households in England, 13.1 per cent, were in fuel poverty two years ago.
Nationally, about 3.2 million households in England, 13.1 per cent, were in fuel poverty two years ago.
Most Popular

The proportion of homes living in fuel poverty in Broxtowe was down from 2020, when 12.9 per cent of households struggled to heat their homes.

A household is considered to be fuel poor if they are living in a property with an energy efficiency rating of band D or below and their disposable income, after paying housing and energy costs, is below the official poverty line.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
RAF Hawker Hurricane taking part in King Charles III's flypast to appear at Nott...

Adam Scorer, NEA chief executive, said increasing energy prices and falling income has pushed many into fuel poverty.

He said: “Behind these figures are the stories of people we hear from every day. People in crisis, sacrificing hot meals or showers to afford a warm room, or forced to ration their energy despite it decimating their health.

“Yet, the two-year time lag on the data means we won’t know the full picture of the energy crisis until this time next year. The Government figures released today massively understate the current crisis.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nationally, about 3.2 million households in England, 13.1 per cent, were in fuel poverty two years ago.

The West Midlands had the highest level of households struggling to heat their homes at 18.5 per cent for the region. In the East Midlands, 13.6 per cent households were in fuel poverty.

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesman said the Government knows this has been a difficult time for families. It added this is why the government has covered “about half” of the typical household's energy bill over the winter.

He said: “Our financial support, together with progress made in delivering energy efficiency measures, has prevented a significant increase in fuel poverty.”