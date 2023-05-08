National Energy Action said the data “only tells part of the story” as the energy crisis has worsened over the past two years.

Figures from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy show 6,002 households in Broxtowe borough were in fuel poverty in 2021 – 12.2 per cent of homes in the area..

Energy prices increased significantly towards the end of 2021 with many suppliers in the UK going out of business. By the end of December 2021, 28 energy companies had closed their doors.

Nationally, about 3.2 million households in England, 13.1 per cent, were in fuel poverty two years ago.

The proportion of homes living in fuel poverty in Broxtowe was down from 2020, when 12.9 per cent of households struggled to heat their homes.

A household is considered to be fuel poor if they are living in a property with an energy efficiency rating of band D or below and their disposable income, after paying housing and energy costs, is below the official poverty line.

Adam Scorer, NEA chief executive, said increasing energy prices and falling income has pushed many into fuel poverty.

He said: “Behind these figures are the stories of people we hear from every day. People in crisis, sacrificing hot meals or showers to afford a warm room, or forced to ration their energy despite it decimating their health.

“Yet, the two-year time lag on the data means we won’t know the full picture of the energy crisis until this time next year. The Government figures released today massively understate the current crisis.”

The West Midlands had the highest level of households struggling to heat their homes at 18.5 per cent for the region. In the East Midlands, 13.6 per cent households were in fuel poverty.

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesman said the Government knows this has been a difficult time for families. It added this is why the government has covered “about half” of the typical household's energy bill over the winter.