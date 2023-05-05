RAF Hawker Hurricane taking part in King Charles III's flypast to appear at Nottinghamshire County Show

The Hawker Hurricane, which is operated by the RAF’s Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, is due to visit the show, which takes place at the Newark Showground on May 13.

The appearance follows on from the plane’s planned participation in a 60-aircraft-strong flypast over London which has been organised to mark the King’s coronation on Saturday, May 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weather permitting, the Hurricane is due to appear just after 2pm, during a performance by another RAF-themed attraction, the hugely popular Barlow Red Barrows – a nine-strong display team who push red wheelbarrows in co-ordinated patterns set to music.

The Hawker Hurricane, which is operated by the RAF’s Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, is due to visit Nottinghamshire County Show

The Barlow Red Barrows will be giving two appearances during the day and Wing Commander David Johnston, who provides commentary during the display, says they are all looking forward to it.

He said: “This is our first time at the Nottinghamshire County Show and we’ve been practicing hard. We’re really pleased that the Hurricane will be flying over during our performance, at which point we’ll stop and pay tribute to it when it arrives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We all do it to raise money for a good cause and we all love what we do."

Elizabeth Halsall, organiser of the Nottinghamshire County Show, said: “Last year’s flypast from the Lancaster was a wonderful event and for many people the stand-out moment of the show.

“We’re thrilled that the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will be sending a Hurricane to visit us this year and it’s entirely fitting that it is due to appear during the Barlow Red Barrows’s performance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other entertainment at the show includes the Young Farmers Clubs’ lawnmower race, a dog show, miniature donkeys, livestock displays and equine competitions, as well as a Festival of Food, a Make, Bake and Grow contest, a countryside skills area and a chance to meet animals from White Post Farm.