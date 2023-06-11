One in 20 Eastwood and Kimberley households have solar panels – as installations across UK spike

It comes as the number of people across the UK exploring alternative energy sources like solar power has soared, with more people installing solar panels in March than in any month since December 2015.

Friends of the Earth said the rise is “encouraging”, with people motivated by rising energy prices and the falling cost of solar technology.

The latest data shows 1,966 households in Broxtowe borough have solar panels installed on their property by MCS-certified companies as of June 9.

Across the UK, 17,600 solar panel systems were installed on homes in March alone

It means 4.2 per cent of households in the area have solar power technology in their homes.

In the early 2010s, the electricity generated by domestic solar panels could be sold back to the national grid for a generous profit.

In the early 2010s, the electricity generated by domestic solar panels could be sold back to the national grid for a generous profit.

This feed-in tariff was cut at the end of 2015 and was closed to new customers in March 2019. As a result, barring a spike in March that year, installation numbers have been significantly reduced ever since December 2015 until this year.

Mike Childs, FotE head of science, policy and research, said the increase in solar panel installations is down to soaring energy prices, lower installation costs and a “growing awareness about climate breakdown”.

However, Mr Childs said the pace of switching to clean energy is too slow and called on the Government to further encourage people to invest in green sources, such as solar power.

He said: “Installing solar panels is an opportunity extended only to those who can front the costs. Many millions simply can’t afford that kind of investment.

“There are so many solutions that can make how we power and heat our homes greener. The Government must make it easier for people to access insulation, heat pumps and solar which are all a win for the planet as much as they are for reducing energy costs.”