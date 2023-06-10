Residents fight plans to extend development into Green Belt at former American Adventure theme park site.

A total of 390 objection letters have been submitted by residents opposing changes to the under-construction development of 307 homes, retirement complex, shops, businesses, pub, hotel and healthcare facility at Shipley Lakeside, off Pit Lane in Shipley, near Eastwood.

Residents fear proposed changes to the already approved development would lead to a greater impact on the protected Green Belt, potential destruction of a footpath and cycle route, troublesome traffic and loss of trees, green space and wildlife habitats.

Waystone Developments has so far overseen the development of 48 homes on the site, through Harron Homes, with 302 started or due to be under way overall, followed by key parts of the road network, landscaping and utilities for the site completed.

Osborne’s Pond, Shipley Park.

It now wants to excavate a further 80,000 cubic metres of soil to remodel parts of the next phase to divert a watercourse following from Osborne Pond and Coppice Lake into Shipley Lake, to help mitigate the potential breach or collapse of the dam wall at Osborne Pond.

The work would require the site boundary for the development to be expanded into the protected Green Belt, taking up an extra 0.7 acres and the realignment of the Nutbrook Trail, with a 155m section of the popular walking and cycling route having to be moved, including its closure for “about three weeks”.

None of the key expert authorities consulted have objected, but Coun Alex Stevenson – and 390 residents – have submitted objections.

Coun Stevenson, Derbyshire Council member for Greater Heanor, said the new plans breach restrictions for development of the theme park to not affect the Green Belt, not exceed the general height of existing structures, to create off-site infrastructure and to not significantly increase the density of the site or occupy a larger area of the site.

Objecting residents said there were no “exceptional circumstances” demonstrated to show why the section of Green Belt was needed for the development changes.

They wrote: “A designated country park should not be used for buildings of any kind, let alone a housing estate.”

“There is a lack of information as to why this is required; the justification for the development is insufficient when you consider the damage that would be caused.”

“The estate is enormous and will create a lot of traffic travelling into Nottingham.

“Shipley Park is of a heritage value for the local community and yet more trees and thus habitats are lost to buildings and infrastructure.

“Not content with trying to dump more than 100,000 tonnes of spoil in the park and infilling of the lake as this would affect the dam wall, leading to closure of bridle paths, now it is proposed to extend the development into the park.

“The impacted loss of land is highly valued and utilised all year round. The developers have a massive development area and if needed should sacrifice some plots to accommodate additional engineering plant, rather than grab this land.”

However, borough council planners have recommended the planned changes are approved.