No Covid-related deaths recorded in latest period in Eastwood and Kimberley
There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Broxtowe.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 9th Jul 2023, 18:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 18:54 BST
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 466 people had died in the area by June 22, unchanged from on the week before.
They were among 17,816 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The weekly figures include anyone whose death certificate, registered up to 14 days before July 6, mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
A total of 193,016 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 22.