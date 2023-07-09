News you can trust since 1952
No Covid-related deaths recorded in latest period in Eastwood and Kimberley

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Broxtowe.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 9th Jul 2023, 18:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 18:54 BST

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 466 people had died in the area by June 22, unchanged from on the week before.

They were among 17,816 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

A total of 193,016 Covid-related deaths had been recorded throughout England by June 22, 2023. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA RadarA total of 193,016 Covid-related deaths had been recorded throughout England by June 22, 2023. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Radar
The weekly figures include anyone whose death certificate, registered up to 14 days before July 6, mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

A total of 193,016 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 22.