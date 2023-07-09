No Covid-related deaths recorded in latest period in Eastwood and Kimberley

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 466 people had died in the area by June 22, unchanged from on the week before.

They were among 17,816 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

A total of 193,016 Covid-related deaths had been recorded throughout England by June 22, 2023. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Radar

The weekly figures include anyone whose death certificate, registered up to 14 days before July 6, mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.