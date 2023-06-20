King’s Mill vaccination hub delivers more than a quarter of a million coronavirus vaccines

The hub has delivered 277,233 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, including 11,203 booster jabs since April.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs King’s Mill, said getting vaccinated is still one of the most important ways people can reduce the likelihood of transmitting the virus or the need to be hospitalised, so “it is a sensible precaution to ensure we are fully vaccinated, particularly if you are in one of the groups known to be most at-risk of becoming seriously ill with Coronavirus”.

Robert Simcox, SFH director of people, said: “I’d like to thank the hardworking team, many who have been with the vaccination programme from the beginning, and who continue to deliver about 300 vaccinations per day – a combination of spring boosters and the ‘evergreen’ offer of first and second jabs for those requiring them.

Members of the Sherwood Forest Hospitals vaccination team. Picture: Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust

“This is only part of a much bigger achievement. SFH is the vaccination programme’s biggest employer and provider for Nottinghamshire and, during the last two-and-a-half years, the team have helped more than 1.6 million people ‘grab a jab’.

“It’s not too late to get your spring booster and your first or second dose, as booking remains open until June 30.”

“If you are over 75 or have a weakened immune system, then please come forward as soon as possible to book a Covid vaccine this spring, so you can enjoy summer with peace of mind. It is not too late and I urge you to book an appointment as soon as possible.”

In Nottinghamshire, there remain plenty of vaccination sites at pharmacies, GP sites, designated health centres and hospital hubs – call 119 or see NHS.uk to book.

