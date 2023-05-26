The figures come as a think tank calls for social security to be pegged to the cost of living.

Universal credit is a benefit available to those out of work, disabled or below a threshold of earnings and savings.

Combined with a winding-up of older benefits and reduced employment opportunities, the number of people on UC rose dramatically over the coronavirus pandemic and has remained high since.

Department for Work and Pensions figures show 7,077 people on the benefit in Broxtowe borough as of March – a 7 per cent rise on 6,631 in March 2022.

Sam Tims, of the New Economics Foundation think tank, said “inadequate levels of support” combined with low pay and insecure work was forcing people receiving benefits into difficult decisions.

In March, 42 per cent of universal credit recipients in the area were employed.

Across England and Wales, the number of households with a member on universal credit reached a record peak in February, at nearly 4.5 million, including 5,418 in Broxtowe.

Anna Stevenson, of anti-poverty charity Turn2Us, said “far too many households” are still struggling financially.

She said: “The Government needs to ensure support is there when people need it, and it’s the right support to get through this crisis.

“The longer term, systemic answer, is to build an effective social security system in which people can thrive.”