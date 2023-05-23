New feature documentary on Notts football players who triumphed over adversity

From left: Garry Birtles, Tony Woodcock and Viv Anderson.

​’Local Heroes’ was premiered in Nottingham on May 25 with players Viv Anderson, Garry Birtles and Tony Woodcock in attendance, along with a team of supporters.

Following this, the film is set kick-off on digital, DVD and Blu-ray this June courtesy of Miracle Media.

The eye-opening film tells the incredible, little-known tale of three Nottingham Forest football players, Viv Anderson, Garry Birtles and Tony Woodcock who triumphed over adversity – during a time of major political and social upheaval and cultural change in the UK – to win the European Cup in 1979 and 1980, under legendary football manager Brian Clough.

A still of Eastwood footballer Tony Woodcock from the documentary trailer.

The talented players defied the odds to rise to the top of professional football to become true sporting legends.

Anderson made history as the first black footballer to play for England.

Birtles, who started his career as a carpet fitter, went on to play for England and Manchester United and Woodcock’s career saw him play for Arsenal and Germany’s FC Cologne.

Sharing their fascinating journey, the trio recount their rise to fame and the obstacles they faced along the way, and how they persevered and prevailed.

‘Local Heroes’ explores football's political and cultural transformation and draws parallels between life as a footballer in the 1970s to life in the footballing world now.