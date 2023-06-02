Four more Covid-related deaths recorded across Broxtowe borough
There were four more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Broxtowe.
By Sonja Tutty
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 14:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 14:42 BST
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show 459 people had died in the area by May 18, up from 455 on the week before.
They are among 17,704 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before June 1 – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
A total of 192,052 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 18.