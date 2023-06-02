The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show 459 people had died in the area by May 18, up from 455 on the week before.

They are among 17,704 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

A total of 192,052 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 18.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before June 1 – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.