Call for return of bus services to Eastwood after residents left 'high and dry'

Independent Eastwood county councillor Kane Oliver has teamed up with Labour leader and Eastwood resident Milan Radulovic to fight for a return of bus services on roads including Main Street, Barton Close, South Street, Smithhurst Road and Newthorpe Common in the town.

Residents have been without a bus service since bus operator YourBus ceased trading in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The councillors said this has left residents, many elderly, high and dry.

A general view of Newthorpe Common in Eastwood.

Now, councillor Oliver has formally called for a return of the service.

He made the request after discussions with Broxtowe Borough Council leader Milan Radulovic, who represents Eastwood Hilltop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nottinghamshire County Council has since completed a bus review, with all county councillors raising their bus priorities in their area.

Councillor Oliver said: “Buses or the lack of them is a huge issue in parts of Eastwood.

“My number one priority is to reintroduce a service covering roads like Main Street, Barton Close, South Street, Smithhurst Road and Newthorpe Common.

“This could be a Notts On Demand Service – residents have complained since the purple Y10 route was scrapped when YourBus ceased trading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Milan and I are putting party politics to one side and will work together to fight for a return of a bus service and for other bus improvements.

“The reality is that hundreds of residents have been left high and dry by the failure of Notts County Council to replace the Y10 Purple route. When elected as a county councillor in November last year, I promised residents that I would fight to improve bus services and I am doing exactly that.”

Councillor Milan Radulovic MBE added: “Many elderly residents have got in touch to complain about poor and unreliable bus services across Eastwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The area of Eastwood that used to be served by YourBus has no service whatsoever.