Youngsters blamed after four fires started close to Mansfield area supermarket

Crews were called to The Bridleway, Forest Town, near the large Asda superstore, yesterday, at about 7.45pm.

A spokeswoman for Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “A number of young people were seen lighting four seats of fire within the vegetation.

“Both fire engines from Mansfield Fire Station attended, using a high pressure hose-reel to extinguish the fire.

Smoke billows from the fire in Forest Town.

“We left the scene at about 8.55pm, but will be monitoring the area for future incidents.”

District prevention officer Michelle Fitzpatrick, speaking after the latest Vicar Water blaze, said: “We are asking people to act with us to stop these fires.