Youngsters blamed after four fires started close to Mansfield area supermarket

Fire crews were called to a fire on land behind a Mansfield area supermarket.

By Jon Ball
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 11:56 am

Crews were called to The Bridleway, Forest Town, near the large Asda superstore, yesterday, at about 7.45pm.

A spokeswoman for Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “A number of young people were seen lighting four seats of fire within the vegetation.

“Both fire engines from Mansfield Fire Station attended, using a high pressure hose-reel to extinguish the fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Smoke billows from the fire in Forest Town.

“We left the scene at about 8.55pm, but will be monitoring the area for future incidents.”

The fires follow a spate of blazes set at Vicar Water Country Park, Clipstone, in recent weeks.

District prevention officer Michelle Fitzpatrick, speaking after the latest Vicar Water blaze, said: “We are asking people to act with us to stop these fires.

“Dealing with these fires takes up our valuable resources and takes firefighters away from emergencies where they might be needed to rescue people from house fires, or cut drivers from cars after road traffic collisions.”

Read More

Read More
Mansfield residents have to work for longer to purchase a Greggs' sausage roll t...
YoungstersMansfieldASDA