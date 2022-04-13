'Unacceptable and dangerous' - council anger over arson attacks in Clipstone

Flames, which could be seen several miles away, rise into the sky during Sunday night's fire at Vicar Water Country Park in Clipstone

Six fires have been started over the past week, including three at Vicar Water Country Park, where significant damage was caused to the popular beauty spot.

The latest blaze happened on Sunday night, destroying a large area of vegetation that is home to hundreds of species of birds and wildlife.

Now Newark and Sherwood District Council has slammed the culprits and pledged to support the fire service and the police in bringing them to justice.

Coun Roger Jackson, who promised that Newark and Sherwood District Council would work with the police and the fire service to catch the arsonists.

Coun Roger Jackson, chairman of the leisure and environment committee, said: “It is appalling behaviour to cause such damage, and we are working to make sure those responsible face the consequences for their reckless actions.

"Destructive incidents such as these are unacceptable and dangerous, and will not be tolerated.

"This blatant disregard for safety, wildlife and public spaces must be brought to an end.

"Our rangers work hard to keep our local parks safe and clean places for the community to enjoy and for the wildlife to thrive.”

Another shot of the fire at Vicar Water Country Park in Clipstone on Sunday night.

The blazes destroyed wildlife habitats at a key time for rare ground-nesting birds, such as skylarks and woodlarks.

They also destroyed micro-fauna and habitats needed for invertebrates, including rare butterflies and moths that are found on the heath.

Visitors to the country park are being urged to be vigilant and to report anything they believe to be suspicious.

Five of the six fires occurred between 6 pm and 9 pm, and were started in areas that are difficult for firefighters to reach and get equipment to.

The Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service believes the fires were ignitions sparked by a naked flame, and fears they might have been started by children, given that the attacks coincided with the Easter school holidays.

District prevention officer Michelle Fitzpatrick, who covers the Newark and Sherwood district, said: “"We are asking people to act with us to stop these fires. Please educate children on the danger of starting deliberate fires and know where your children are playing at all times, especially during the school holidays.

"Deliberate fires cause incredible harm and could even cost a firefighter or member of public their lives.

"Dealing with these fires takes up our valuable resources and takes firefighters away from emergencies where they might be needed to rescue people from house fires or cut drivers from cars after road traffic collisions.

"Anyone who has information can report it, anonymously, to FireStoppers on 0800 169 5558.”

Members of the public raised the alarm about Sunday’s fire, which was the worst of the recent spate.

Coun Scott Carlton, who represents the Clipstone area, said he was “deeply troubled and saddened” by it and urged “anyone who knows anything to come forward”.

You can do so by calling the police’s investigating officer on 07976 171498 or by emailing [email protected]

Sadly, Vicar Water Country Park has a history of fire damage, including during lockdown and in April, 2019 when headland, equivalent to the size of 14 football pitches, was destroyed.

After this, a public space protection order was implemented, banning fires, barbecues, fireworks and Chinese lanterns from the park.