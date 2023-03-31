Tommy Atkins and his dad Mark, joined the ‘Great Tommy Sleep Out’.

Equipped with just a make-shift tent a few essentials like a fire, a camping chair and a camping stove, Tommy and his dad have been sleeping out under the stars in their back garden every weekend during March.

Tommy asked his dad to see if he could help raise money for the veterans to help give them some warmth and a place to sleep.

Coun Tom Munro, left, watches as Tommy is presented with a certificate of achievement.

Mark said he was so proud of his son and has fully supported him during his fundraising, which to date has raised more than £650, but donations are still coming in.

When asked why he wanted to help the veterans Tommy said: “I want to give the homeless veterans some warmth and a place to sleep, because they risked their lives in war for us.”

Coun Tom Munro, Bolsover Council chairman, was so taken aback by Tommy’s fundraising efforts that he presented him with a certificate of achievement.