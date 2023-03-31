Figures published by the Department for Education show the average hourly cost of childcare in each local authority area of England for children aged two, before working families get 30 hours a week of free childcare once their child reaches the age of three.

In Nottinghamshire, childcare costs an average of £4.82 per hour.

Jointly topping the table for 2022 are the London boroughs of Hammersmith and Fulham, and Kensington and Chelsea, at an average cost of £9.78 per hour.

Childcare costs are far higher in some parts of England than others, official figures show.

The lowest average price is in Hull, at £4.12 per hour, less than half of the price of the most expensive areas.

The figures are based on the department’s annual Survey of Childcare and Early Years Providers.

Many parents receive some support through the Tax-Free Childcare or benefits system to partly help pay these costs.

But families across England are still facing “eye-watering bills” for childcare, a charity has warned.

The average price of a full-time nursery place of 50 hours a week for a child aged under two is now £273.57 in England, according to Coram Family and Childcare’s own annual survey.

This is higher than in both Scotland, where the average price is £212.99, and Wales, at an average of £246.79.