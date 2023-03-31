News you can trust since 1952
Average cost of childcare in Nottinghamshire revealed by survey

Childcare costs are far higher in some parts of England than others, official figures show, with Nottinghamshire being at the lower end of the scale.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 31st Mar 2023, 14:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 14:56 BST

Figures published by the Department for Education show the average hourly cost of childcare in each local authority area of England for children aged two, before working families get 30 hours a week of free childcare once their child reaches the age of three.

In Nottinghamshire, childcare costs an average of £4.82 per hour.

Jointly topping the table for 2022 are the London boroughs of Hammersmith and Fulham, and Kensington and Chelsea, at an average cost of £9.78 per hour.

Childcare costs are far higher in some parts of England than others, official figures show.
The lowest average price is in Hull, at £4.12 per hour, less than half of the price of the most expensive areas.

The figures are based on the department’s annual Survey of Childcare and Early Years Providers.

Many parents receive some support through the Tax-Free Childcare or benefits system to partly help pay these costs.

But families across England are still facing “eye-watering bills” for childcare, a charity has warned.

The average price of a full-time nursery place of 50 hours a week for a child aged under two is now £273.57 in England, according to Coram Family and Childcare’s own annual survey.

This is higher than in both Scotland, where the average price is £212.99, and Wales, at an average of £246.79.

Megan Jarvie, head of Coram Family and Childcare, said: “The need for reform of the childcare system is urgent. As well as eye-watering bills, parents are facing widening gaps in availability of the childcare they need.”

