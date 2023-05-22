The tireless work of the National Farmers’ Union’s county adviser for Nottinghamshire has been recognised with a prestigious police award.

Union county adviser Andy Guy was honoured at the Nottinghamshire Police awards, held at the force’s Sherwood Lodge headquarters in Arnold.

He scooped the police and crime commissioner’s award, which is presented to “an organisation which promotes the benefits of partnership working to enrich the community” on behalf of Caroline Henry, county commissioner.

Andy Guy receiving his award from Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner.

The award citation read: “Andy has been the county’s adviser for the National Farmers’ Union since 2015 and in this time, he has raised awareness and concerns effecting the farming community such as stolen farming equipment.“His work has allowed the commissioner and her office to engage with rural communities across the county to tackle such issues.”

Among his work highlighting the plight of farmers who fall victim to rural crime, Andy has conducted rural crime surveys among NFU members in the county, helped train up officers and call handlers on some of the ways rural crime is committed and invited senior police officials and rural crime officers to on farm meetings with members.

He said: “In her presentation speech, Mrs Henry commented the constabulary would not have been able to deliver their ambitious plans to tackle rural crime without our help although she also recognised that the problem is not yet, and may never be, fully resolved.”

“I was very pleased to collect the award on behalf of the NFU and the farmers who have helped me deliver our part of the Nottinghamshire Police rural crime plan.”

Mrs Henry said at the awards: “Congratulations to all of this year’s award winners who have gone above and beyond to prevent and respond to crime and also to support victims.

