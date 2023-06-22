News you can trust since 1952
Woman dies after Mansfield bungalow fire

A woman in her 60s has died following a bungalow fire in Mansfield today.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 16:15 BST

Firefighters from both Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire fire services were called to the property in the early hours of the morning, where they were able to remove the casualty from the fire.

But despite the best efforts of emergency services, the woman couldn’t be revived and was pronounced dead on scene.

Firefighters were on the scene on Muskham Court, Mansfield.Firefighters were on the scene on Muskham Court, Mansfield.
Firefighters were on the scene on Muskham Court, Mansfield.
Tom Archer, Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service Group Manager, said: “This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts are very much with this woman’s family and friends at this sad time.

“We’d like to thank our blue light colleagues for their support at this incident and will now work with Nottinghamshire Police to establish the cause of this fire.”

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire is now being carried out jointly by the police and fire service.

If residents have fire safety concerns following this incident, they can request a Safe & Well visit via the fire service’s website at notts-fire.gov.uk

