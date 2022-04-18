Woman aged 73 dies following three-car crash near Mansfield

A woman aged 73 has died following a three-car crash near Mansfield.

By Ben McVay
Monday, 18th April 2022, 10:08 am

The pensioner died at the scene of the collision on Budby Road, Cuckney, at around 10am on Saturday.

Police say a second person in one of the other vehicles was taken to hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-altering or life-threatening.

Investigating officers are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any dash-cam footage to get in touch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The crash happened on Budby Road, Cuckney

Read More

Read More
Warsop man arrested for assaulting police officer after he was accosted for abus...

Detective Constable Emma Temple, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “A woman has tragically lost her life following this incident in Cuckney and we have specialist officers supporting her family through this incredibly sad time.

“Our investigation is continuing into what happened and we would ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any CCTV or dash-cam footage to get in touch with us on 101, quoting incident number 230 of 16 April 2022.”

A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need. Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come. Visit chad.co.uk/subscriptions

MansfieldCuckneyPoliceJon Ball