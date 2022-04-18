Woman aged 73 dies following three-car crash near Mansfield

The pensioner died at the scene of the collision on Budby Road, Cuckney, at around 10am on Saturday.

Police say a second person in one of the other vehicles was taken to hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-altering or life-threatening.

Investigating officers are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any dash-cam footage to get in touch.

The crash happened on Budby Road, Cuckney

Detective Constable Emma Temple, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “A woman has tragically lost her life following this incident in Cuckney and we have specialist officers supporting her family through this incredibly sad time.

“Our investigation is continuing into what happened and we would ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any CCTV or dash-cam footage to get in touch with us on 101, quoting incident number 230 of 16 April 2022.”