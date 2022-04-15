Warsop man arrested for assaulting police officer after he was accosted for abusing ambulance staff

Paramedics were called to a house in Windy Ridge, Warsop, following concerns for the welfare of a man who had been drinking heavily.

As the ambulance crew tried to assess whether the man required medical attention, he reacted violently and began swinging his fists and spitting.

Police arrived and the man continued to be verbally and physically abusive. He was arrested after hitting an officer in the face. He was further arrested after two other officers were subjected to racist and homophobic abuse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been arrested

The 28-year-old suspect was taken into custody for questioning following the incident on 9 April. He was later released on bail pending a charging decision.

Sergeant Adam Cooper, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We have repeatedly stressed that being assaulted is just not part of the job and any assault on emergency workers – physical or verbal - will be treated as a crime and dealt with accordingly.