Emergency services were called to the A60, between Warsop and Spion Kop, shortly after noon yesterday, Tuesday, September 13.

An East Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman, said: “We received a call at 12.19pm on September 13 to the A60 near Spion Kop.

“The caller reported there had been a road traffic collision.

An air ambulance was called to the incident

“We sent the hazardous area response team, three paramedics in fast response cars and two crewed ambulances. The air ambulance was also in attendance.”

He said one patient was taken to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre for treatment.”

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision involving a motorbike and a car.

“The crash happened on the A60 Mansfield Road, near Spion Kop, at about 12.15pm on Tuesday September 13, 2022.”

Sergeant Craig Luckett, who is leading the investigation, said: “Enquiries are continuing and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or has any dash-cam footage that may be helpful to the investigation, to get in touch as soon as possible.”