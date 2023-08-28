Whippet club based near Mansfield Helps the Heroes
Members of Notts and Derby Whippet Racing Club – based at Bilsthorpe sports ground – have raised another large amount for charity.
By Jo RagnoliContributor
Published 28th Aug 2023, 12:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 12:29 BST
Every year whippet racers come from all over the country to race at the club’s Help For Heroes open event.
The dogs compete in a number of races with the winners going on to compete for the supreme in their category.
Each dog owner pays an entry fee which is collected for the charity, while supporter Gordon Poole goes around with a bucket to collect more. A club spokesman said: “It is a lovely fun family event with dogs having a fabulous time.”