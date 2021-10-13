What to expect from the weather on Thursday around Mansfield and Ashfield
Tomorrow (Thursday, October 14) is going to be a bit gloomy with a predicted cloudy day – although thankfully there’s not a lot of rain.
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 7:50 pm
According to the Met Office, there could be dark skies from 9am to 10am, and again later in the day.
There will be highs of 15C and lows of 8C, and the sun is due to go down at a depressingly early 6.10pm, with the sun due to come up at 7.29am.
Could be worse, but Friday looks better.
