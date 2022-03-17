We’ve not seen much of it lately, with torrential downpours, strong winds and general mankyness having dominated the weather in Mansfield and Ashfield in recent weeks.

But, looking at the weekend forecast, it looks like Spring could finally be in the air.

Friday will carry on pretty much like today, with bright skies from 7am and throughout the day, with a brief period of patchy clouds between 3-4pm. We can expect highs of 13C around 2pm and very mild winds not exceeding 8mph.

Looks like we're in for a lovely weekend

Saturday is set to continue in a similar fashion, with bright skies throughout the day and highs of 12C – although it will be windier, with speeds reaching 14mph.

Sunday will be a little cooler with sunshine and patch cloud throughout the day, but no prospect of rain, according to the Met Office. You can expect highs of 9C with wind speeds not exceeding 13mph.

Expect a similar picture into next week.