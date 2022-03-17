Fuel prices have rocketed in recent weeks

UPDATED: Here is where to find the cheapest fuel prices in Mansfield and Ashfield

Motorists had been warned that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine could result in fuel price hikes, so we have scoured the forecourts for the cheapest prices in the area.

By Katrina Taylor
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 12:01 pm

With record-breaking prices at the pumps, the difference between some fuel forecourts can be as much as 20 pence per litre, so we have researched the prices in the area to see where you can fill up for less, and those which are the most expensive.

Prices are constantly changing, but the data published here are the most up-to-date figures available.

Undefined: readMore

A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come.

Visit chad.co.uk/subscriptions

1. CO-OP Huthwaite Road, Sutton

Prices are currently reported as 159.9p for Unleaded and 172.9p for diesel

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Threeways, Blidworth

The Spar on Main Street, Blidworth currently has Unleaded at 160.9p and Diesel at 172.9p

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Asda, Forest Town

Unleaded petrol is currently 160.7p and 170.7p for diesel.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Morrisons, Mansfield

Unleaded is currently 158.7p per litre and Diesel is 167.7p at Mansfield's Morrisons store.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
MansfieldUkraineRussiaJon Ball
Next Page
Page 1 of 5