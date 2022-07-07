Soak up the sun in Mansfield as temperatures set to soar this weekend

High pressure will dominate the UK over the coming days, bringing warm and dry weather for many until early next week.

By John Smith
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 8:41 am
A hot and sunny weekend lies ahead for Mansfield and Ashfield
A hot and sunny weekend lies ahead for Mansfield and Ashfield

In Mansfield and Ashfield, temperatures are expected to be between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius before rising even more next week with highs of around 28 expected on Tuesday.

Alex Deakin, Meteorologist and TV weather presenter, said: “The strong July sunshine plus the high pressure squishing the air means that temperatures will be building through Sunday and Monday, likely to be over 30 Celsius (in some parts) and perhaps going up a notch further by the time we get to Tuesday."

Read More

Read More
East Midlands organ donors honoured for saving lives

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Matthew Killick, director of crisis response and community resilience, British Red Cross, said: “We’re all looking forward to enjoying some warm weather this summer, but it’s important to remember that heat can be very dangerous, especially for children, older people and those with underlying health conditions."

MansfieldAshfield