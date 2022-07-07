A hot and sunny weekend lies ahead for Mansfield and Ashfield

In Mansfield and Ashfield, temperatures are expected to be between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius before rising even more next week with highs of around 28 expected on Tuesday.

Alex Deakin, Meteorologist and TV weather presenter, said: “The strong July sunshine plus the high pressure squishing the air means that temperatures will be building through Sunday and Monday, likely to be over 30 Celsius (in some parts) and perhaps going up a notch further by the time we get to Tuesday."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...