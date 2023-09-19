Northern lights spotted in Mansfield skies and captured by talented residents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The phenomena, widely known as the aurora borealis, were spotted over Mansfield late Monday (September 18) night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Pledger, a communications officer and photographer from Mansfield, is one of the ‘lucky’ residents who captured the lights with his camera.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Photo of aurora northern lights over Warsop, Nottinghamshire. Photo by Neil Pledger.

Neil, who captured a photo of the lights over Warsop, said it had been a “challenge” due to light pollution in the area but he said he was “pleased” to finally see the faint colours appear when checking his photos back.

Another image was captured from Mansfield Woodhouse by Andrew Buck.

Andrew, who captured the photo from his back garden, said: “I got a red alert for the aurora. I think I finally got a bit of it.”

Andrew Buck shared an image of the lights from his Mansfield Woodhouse garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recent days, areas across the UK have reported witnessing the spectacle, with sightings recorded across the East Midlands.

It is not uncommon for the lights to be seen from the UK but the clarity and brightness often depends on the area.

For example, the lights are most prominent in darkness – where residents are free from light pollution and reflections.

Lights can appear in shades of green, pink, shades of red, yellow, blue and violet in the north.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad