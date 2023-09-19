News you can trust since 1952
Northern lights spotted in Mansfield skies and captured by talented residents

The northern lights were spotted across Mansfield skies – as residents captured the aurora despite “light pollution” challenges.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 19th Sep 2023, 18:09 BST- 1 min read
The phenomena, widely known as the aurora borealis, were spotted over Mansfield late Monday (September 18) night.

The lights occur when electrically charged particles enter the Earth's upper atmosphere at a very high speed.

Neil Pledger, a communications officer and photographer from Mansfield, is one of the ‘lucky’ residents who captured the lights with his camera.

Photo of aurora northern lights over Warsop, Nottinghamshire. Photo by Neil Pledger.Photo of aurora northern lights over Warsop, Nottinghamshire. Photo by Neil Pledger.
Neil, who captured a photo of the lights over Warsop, said it had been a “challenge” due to light pollution in the area but he said he was “pleased” to finally see the faint colours appear when checking his photos back.

Another image was captured from Mansfield Woodhouse by Andrew Buck.

Andrew, who captured the photo from his back garden, said: “I got a red alert for the aurora. I think I finally got a bit of it.”

Andrew Buck shared an image of the lights from his Mansfield Woodhouse garden.Andrew Buck shared an image of the lights from his Mansfield Woodhouse garden.
In recent days, areas across the UK have reported witnessing the spectacle, with sightings recorded across the East Midlands.

It is not uncommon for the lights to be seen from the UK but the clarity and brightness often depends on the area.

For example, the lights are most prominent in darkness – where residents are free from light pollution and reflections.

Lights can appear in shades of green, pink, shades of red, yellow, blue and violet in the north.

The phenomena extends from 50 miles to as high as 400 miles above the Earth's surface.

For more information about how to view the northern lights, see www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/learn-about/weather/optical-effects/northern-lights

Related topics:MansfieldNorthern LightsEarthWarsopEast Midlands