Northern lights spotted in Mansfield skies and captured by talented residents
The phenomena, widely known as the aurora borealis, were spotted over Mansfield late Monday (September 18) night.
The lights occur when electrically charged particles enter the Earth's upper atmosphere at a very high speed.
Neil Pledger, a communications officer and photographer from Mansfield, is one of the ‘lucky’ residents who captured the lights with his camera.
Neil, who captured a photo of the lights over Warsop, said it had been a “challenge” due to light pollution in the area but he said he was “pleased” to finally see the faint colours appear when checking his photos back.
Another image was captured from Mansfield Woodhouse by Andrew Buck.
Andrew, who captured the photo from his back garden, said: “I got a red alert for the aurora. I think I finally got a bit of it.”
In recent days, areas across the UK have reported witnessing the spectacle, with sightings recorded across the East Midlands.
It is not uncommon for the lights to be seen from the UK but the clarity and brightness often depends on the area.
For example, the lights are most prominent in darkness – where residents are free from light pollution and reflections.
Lights can appear in shades of green, pink, shades of red, yellow, blue and violet in the north.
For more information about how to view the northern lights, see www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/learn-about/weather/optical-effects/northern-lights