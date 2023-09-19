News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month

Newstead Abbey named one of the UK's best spots for a picnic

Newstead Abbey has been singled out as one of the most floral and best spots in the UK for a picnic.
By John Smith
Published 19th Sep 2023, 14:25 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The great British picnic is firmly back in fashion after the activity underwent a resurgence during the pandemic.

And with picnic popularity in mind, Ben Mercer, of Leisure Lakes Bikes, decided to find the five most floral picnic spots to organise your perfect picnic around.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And alongside the likes of Edinburgh’s Royal Botanic Gardens, the Welsh coast and Greenwich Park in London, Ben also chose Newstead Abbey.

Newstead Abbey has been named as one of the best spots in the UK for a picnic. Photo: OtherNewstead Abbey has been named as one of the best spots in the UK for a picnic. Photo: Other
Newstead Abbey has been named as one of the best spots in the UK for a picnic. Photo: Other
Most Popular
Read More
Winter Wonderland is back to make Christmas magical in Nottingham city centre

He said: “With 300 acres to walk through that features lakes, ponds, and water features, Newstead Abbey is perfect for picnics on warm days.

"You can also drink in bright, seasonal colours of rhododendrons and Japanese maples in the formal garden.

"It’s not just alluring for picnic lovers, but for fans of poetry and literature.

"You can learn more about one of its most famous residents, Lord Byron, who lived there between 1808 and 1814.”

Related topics:EdinburghLondon