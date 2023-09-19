Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The great British picnic is firmly back in fashion after the activity underwent a resurgence during the pandemic.

And with picnic popularity in mind, Ben Mercer, of Leisure Lakes Bikes, decided to find the five most floral picnic spots to organise your perfect picnic around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And alongside the likes of Edinburgh’s Royal Botanic Gardens, the Welsh coast and Greenwich Park in London, Ben also chose Newstead Abbey.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newstead Abbey has been named as one of the best spots in the UK for a picnic. Photo: Other

He said: “With 300 acres to walk through that features lakes, ponds, and water features, Newstead Abbey is perfect for picnics on warm days.

"You can also drink in bright, seasonal colours of rhododendrons and Japanese maples in the formal garden.

"It’s not just alluring for picnic lovers, but for fans of poetry and literature.