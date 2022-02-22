Rufford Ford has been surging in popularity after videos showing vehicles attempting to cross went viral.

However, councillors are reminding drivers of the danger of attempting to cross as water levels have risen during recent storms.

Residents in the area have reported thrill-seekers removing cones and signage to encourage more vehicles to attempt to cross the stretch of road which is currently under water – with videos then shared online and attracting thousands of views.

The ford on Rufford Lane has been closed due to the depth of the water – which is clearly marked – following bad weather.

However, some drivers unfamiliar with the area are finding themselves in need of rescue and facing a hefty repair bill.

As videos were posted online of many vehicles being towed after attempting to cross, many asked the question as to why the road was open at all.

One resident said: “The road closed signs are ignored or tampered with, but anyone in an unsuitable vehicle that tries to go through a ford when it is two-feet deep or more must be mad or stupid.”

Cllr Scott Carlton released a statement on the popular tourist spot.

And Daniel Zieba asked the Rufford Ford and Wet Road Fails Facebook page: “Why do they drive into the water when there are crowds of people with cameras?”

Coun Scott Carlton, Newark & Sherwood Council member for Edwinstowe & Clipstone, also issued a warning after checking water levels in the aftermath of Storm Eunice.

He said: “Throughout the weekend the flooding has been getting much worse.

“Please do not attempt to drive through it.

Coun Scott Carlton.

“You are putting yourself and others at significant risk by doing so.

“Highways will be attending the scene again shortly, to add additional warning signs and equipment.”

Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin have brought with them gale-force winds and a number of roads in the area were closed due to fallen trees.

However, heavy rain over the weekend has led to a number of flood warnings being issued in the area.

The government issued an urgent flood alert for the River Maun after heavy rain fell for much of Sunday, with more rain forecast over the coming days.

The warning was removed on Monday evening. However the situation will still be monitored closely in the coming days as Storm Franklin continues to affect the area.

The updated statement said: "River levels have now fallen below the flood risk threshold.

"Further light rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours.

"We will continue to monitor the forecast and re-issue this alert if necessary.”

