The Met Office is suggesting the snow could be “heavy at times” and has issued an yellow warning of snow until 2pm today, March 10.

It says: Heavy snow has the potential to cause disruption on Thursday and Friday, with: Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers; Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel; Some rural communities could become cut off; and Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

National Highways has also issued snow warning for Nottinghamshire – featuring M1 and A38 – but that was only until 8am today.

Heavy snow is predicted in Mansfield this morning and evening.

The Met Office and the BBC expect temperatures to peak at 1C, with sunshine this afternoon, before plummeting to -7C overnight. until the early hours of Friday morning, with the Met Office forecasting temperatures to fluctuate between 1C and freezing. However, both forecasters are saying it will feel like -4C for most of the day due to a chilly breeze.

9-10am: 0C, Light snow and a moderate breeze. Temperature feels like -6C;

10-11am: 0C, Light snow and a moderate breeze. Temperature feels like -5C;

11am-noon: 0C, Light cloud and a moderate breeze. Temperature feels like -5C;

Noon-1pm: 0C, Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze. Temperature feels like -5C;

1-2pm: 1C, Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze. Temperature feels like -5C;

2-3pm: 1C, Sunny and a gentle breeze. Temperature feels like -4C;

3-4pm: 1C, Sunny and a gentle breeze. Temperature feels like -3C;

4-5pm: 0C, Sunny and a gentle breeze. Temperature feels like -3C;

5-8pm: 0C, Sunny and light winds. Temperature feels like -4C;

6-7pm: -3C, Clear sky and light winds. Temperature feels like -7C;

7-8pm: -4C, Clear sky and light winds. Temperature feels like -8C;

8-9pm: -5C, Clear sky and light winds. Temperature feels like -9C;

9-10pm: -5C, Clear sky and light winds. Temperature feels like -10C;

10-11pm: -5C, Clear sky and light winds. Temperature feels like -9C;

11pm-midnight: -6C, Clear sky and light winds. Temperature feels like -10C.

The temperature is then expected to drop to -7C overnight, feeling as cold as -12C.

