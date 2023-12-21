News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield market closed due to weather conditions as storm Pia hits the town

Mansfield market is closed today (Thursday, December 21) due to “weather conditions” – as the town centre team is working to safeguard the area for shoppers.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 21st Dec 2023, 09:56 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 10:28 GMT
A yellow weather warning has been in place since midnight and will be valid for much of the rest of the day (December 21), until 9pm.

Commenting on Mansfield Council’s Facebook page – www.facebook.com/mymansfielduk – a spokesperson announced the closure.

A spokesperson said: “It’s a bit windy out

“Due to windy weather, Mansfield market is closed today.

“Fish Man is still trading from his vehicle in Market Place.

“The town centre team is working hard to keep the area safe to walk around, but please be careful when shopping today.”

