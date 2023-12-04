Mansfield market stall holder speaks out after hallucinogens found in chocolate bars

A market stall holder has spoken out after a “small number” of hallucinogens were found in chocolate bars sold on Mansfield market.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last week, police confirmed they had received reports of people feeling unwell after eating chocolate purchased from Mansfield market.

Forensic testing has since been carried out with the majority showing no traces of drugs or anything out of the ordinary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But quantities of the hallucinogenic drug Psilocin and THC – a substance found in cannabis – were discovered in a small number of the bars.

Pictured; 'Cali-Gold' was tested. Photo issued by Nottinghamshire Police.

The people who reportedly became unwell after eating the chocolate have all now fully recovered.

Chief Inspector Chris Sutcliffe, of Nottinghamshire Police, said investigators are confident the affected chocolate was limited to one batch.

The Chief Inspector said: “The chocolate bars in question were reportedly sold from a stand at Mansfield Market on Saturday, November 25, and were wrapped in gold packaging or sold in orange boxes marked ‘Cali-Gold’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A 63-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance and is currently assisting police with our ongoing inquiries after being released on bail.”

The 63-year-old woman arrested has since approached your Chad after aiding police with their inquiries.

Sue Macfarland, who has run the market stall for 35 years, said: “I am so sorry this has happened and so glad that everybody has recovered.

“I am absolutely devastated and cannot express into words how deeply saddened I am by this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue said she has always brought in “quality chocolate” at discounted prices for customers.

She added: “The last week has been very tough on me and my family.

“Being accused of putting drugs into chocolate, receiving endless abuse, and having photos put all over the internet of me.

“I have willingly assisted the police from the beginning of their investigation and was arrested and released on bail which is normal protocol due to drugs being involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have assisted them with providing receipts and boxes of the chocolates for their testing.

“I wanted to get to the bottom of it for all the families unfortunately affected.”