Mansfield and Ashfield set for sunny skies and mild temperatures in the days ahead
Whilst Mansfield and Ashfield aren’t going to see the unseasonably warm temperatures that Liverpool residents are enjoying today with highs of 21C, the days ahead are still set to be glorious.
While the rest of the week won’t see today’s highs of 18C, with clear skies and gentle breezes, the sunshine is with us for the rest of the week and throughout the weekend.
Tomorrow will see highs of 17C and almost cloudless skies, with the sun coming up at 7am and setting a little before 7pm, again with gentle breezes.
Friday will see highs of 16C and clear skies – a pattern that will continue through Saturday and Sunday. And with the clocks set to change at the weekend, we can all look forward to lighter evenings.
Sadly, Monday will see a downturn in the weather, with cloudy skies returning and highs of just 8C on Tuesday . . . so enjoy it while it lasts.