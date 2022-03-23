Mansfield and Ashfield set for sunny skies and mild temperatures in the days ahead

Whilst Mansfield and Ashfield aren’t going to see the unseasonably warm temperatures that Liverpool residents are enjoying today with highs of 21C, the days ahead are still set to be glorious.

By Andy Done-Johnson
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 1:23 pm

While the rest of the week won’t see today’s highs of 18C, with clear skies and gentle breezes, the sunshine is with us for the rest of the week and throughout the weekend.

Tomorrow will see highs of 17C and almost cloudless skies, with the sun coming up at 7am and setting a little before 7pm, again with gentle breezes.

Friday will see highs of 16C and clear skies – a pattern that will continue through Saturday and Sunday. And with the clocks set to change at the weekend, we can all look forward to lighter evenings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

We're in for a lovely few days

Sadly, Monday will see a downturn in the weather, with cloudy skies returning and highs of just 8C on Tuesday . . . so enjoy it while it lasts.

Read More

Read More
Woman bailed over Mansfield town centre bar attack

A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

MansfieldAshfieldLiverpoolJon Ball