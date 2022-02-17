Mansfield and Ashfield prepares for second coming storm as Eunice poised to batter the districts

Whilst the South and West of England are set to bare the brunt of it, with winds of up to 95mph in some areas, we can still expect gusts exceeding 60mph, spells of heavy rain, and even a chance of sleet and snow by 9pm on Friday.

The forecast after Storm Eunice continues to look unsettled with the potential for more wet and windy conditions over the weekend and the start of next week.

An Amber Warning, issued by the Met Office, could potentially mean:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storm Eunice is heading towards us

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, and some roads and bridges are likely to close, leading to longer journey times and cancellations; Probably some fallen trees and damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs; There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage; Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “An active jet stream is helping to drive low-pressure systems across the country, with both storms set to cause some disruption and National Severe Weather Warnings have been issued.

“Significant disruption is possible from both Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice with strong winds one of the main themes of the current forecast."