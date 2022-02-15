Mansfield and Ashfield residents - brace yourselves as two storms set to batter the UK

Storm Dudley will cross the northern half of the UK on Wednesday February 16 into Thursday morning, while Storm Eunice will bring strong winds and potentially some snow for parts of the country this Friday.

Dudley is due to hit northern parts of England on Wednesday, and residents will see winds of up to 90mph, with road closures, power cuts and falling trees predicted.

The Met Office states there is a chance of ‘injuries and danger to life from flying debris’ and ‘significant disruption’.

Met Office chief meteorologist, Paul Gundersen, said: “An active jet stream is driving low-pressure systems across the country, both of which are likely to cause some disruption and National Severe Weather Warnings have been issued.”

Amber warnings are in place for northern England and parts of Scotland, with Yellow Sever Weather Warnings in place for the Midlands.

Mansfield and Ashfield will see heavy rain with winds reaching 50mph in some areas over Wednesday afternoon.

Friday

Amber and Yellow weather warnings are in place until Friday evening.

Storm Eunice is then expected to bring some heavy rain on Friday and a potential for some ‘significant snowfall’ over hills in the Midlands and further north.

The storm also sees a period of ‘very strong winds that could cause significant disruption’ for the country.

Winds of up to 59mph have been forecast across Mansfield and Ashfield for the next few days, and Met Office officials suggest there is a small chance of falling trees, road closures and power cuts.

Travel disruptions

National Highways Head of Road Safety Jeremy Phillips said: “We’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys and consider if their journey is necessary and can be delayed until conditions improve.

"If you do intend to travel, then plan your journey and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey.

“In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down.

“Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space.”

