Sutton teen arrested by armed police after gun pointed at delivery driver
Armed officers from Nottinghamshire Police have made an arrest after reports that a boy pointed a BB gun at a delivery driver on Monday morning.
The driver was parked up in Huthwaite Road, Sutton, at 10.50am on Monday, February 14, when he noticed a teenager heading towards his van – as he got closer, the boy allegedly pulled out a weapon from his pocket, pointing it at the driver before running off.
Police conducted a search of a property nearby and recovered a BB gun.
A 17-year-old boy was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
Sergeant Olivia West, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was clearly a very distressing incident for the driver and one that no-one should have to experience, particularly for someone who was simply trying to get on with work and do his job.
“Despite BB guns being an imitation firearm, they can appear very real.
"In this case, it is currently believed this was a prank taken too far, however Nottinghamshire Police treats all reports of firearms offences very seriously and, as shown in this case, officers respond swiftly to anyone purported to be carrying weapons in public.
“Such reports will always be met with a robust response and specially-trained firearms officers conducted the searches and recovered the weapon.
“Officers also conducted house-to-house and CCTV enquiries and, whilst we believe there is no wider risk to the public, local officers will be in the area to offer reassurance and talk to residents about any concerns they may have.
“We continue to investigate the incident and the boy will be dealt with proportionately.”