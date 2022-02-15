The driver was parked up in Huthwaite Road, Sutton, at 10.50am on Monday, February 14, when he noticed a teenager heading towards his van – as he got closer, the boy allegedly pulled out a weapon from his pocket, pointing it at the driver before running off.

Police conducted a search of a property nearby and recovered a BB gun.

A 17-year-old boy was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 17-year-old was arrested

Sergeant Olivia West, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was clearly a very distressing incident for the driver and one that no-one should have to experience, particularly for someone who was simply trying to get on with work and do his job.

“Despite BB guns being an imitation firearm, they can appear very real.

"In this case, it is currently believed this was a prank taken too far, however Nottinghamshire Police treats all reports of firearms offences very seriously and, as shown in this case, officers respond swiftly to anyone purported to be carrying weapons in public.

“Such reports will always be met with a robust response and specially-trained firearms officers conducted the searches and recovered the weapon.

“Officers also conducted house-to-house and CCTV enquiries and, whilst we believe there is no wider risk to the public, local officers will be in the area to offer reassurance and talk to residents about any concerns they may have.

“We continue to investigate the incident and the boy will be dealt with proportionately.”

A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come.