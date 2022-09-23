Here's what you can expect from the weather this weekend in Mansfield

Scattered cloud and sunny spells will greet residents on Saturday morning (September 24).

More cloud will build during the afternoon with showers developing across the region.

There will be light, northerly winds and the weather will feel cooler than today (Friday).

The day will reach a maximum temperature of 17C.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunday will be a sunny morning before cloud increases during the afternoon, with heavy rain moving south overnight. Maximum temperature 15C.