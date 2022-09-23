Here's what you can expect from the weather this weekend in Mansfield
Sunny spells are on the way – but there might also be a few showers.
By Lucy Roberts
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 12:08 pm
Scattered cloud and sunny spells will greet residents on Saturday morning (September 24).
More cloud will build during the afternoon with showers developing across the region.
There will be light, northerly winds and the weather will feel cooler than today (Friday).
The day will reach a maximum temperature of 17C.
Sunday will be a sunny morning before cloud increases during the afternoon, with heavy rain moving south overnight. Maximum temperature 15C.
The weather will then become colder and windy with blustery showers on Monday.