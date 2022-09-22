Sutton schoolchildren thrilled to receive handwritten letter from Sir David Attenborough

The David Attenborough class at Dalestorth Primary and Nursery School with their special letter.

The year six class at Dalestorth Primary and Nursery School, which is named after Sir David Attenborough, decided to write their idol a letter earlier this year.

The letter detailed why the students thought Mr Attenborough was so inspirational and asked him some questions about his fascinating life as a natural historian and TV broadcaster.

Teacher Joe Lamb said: “Last year, we changed all the class names to inspirational people and the year six class decided on David Attenborough.

The handwritten letter came directly from Sir David Attenborough himself.

“At the start of the year, we did some research on him and read a book about his life.

“We decided that we were going to write to him – telling him why the class was named after him and that it fits in with our school values, which are being kind, brave, and being a friend.

“I did explain that he might not write back to us.”

But this week, pupils were gobsmacked to receive a personal, handwritten response from their television hero.

The letter reads: ‘Dear Attenborough Class. Thank you very much indeed for your letter. I am very complimented that you should have chosen my name for your class.

‘When I was your age, I was already fascinated by animals and I have continued to study them ever since. Back in 1952, when television was just starting, I joined the BBC and learned how to produce programmes.

‘In 1954, I managed to persuade my boss to let me go to West Africa with a team from London Zoo who were going to catch animals and bring them back to the zoo – and I’ve been making natural history programmes ever since.

‘I hope you all have as much luck in your lives as I have had. Best wishes to you all, David Attenborough.’

Class teacher Mr Lamb said his students didn’t believe the letter was real at first.

“They doubted that it was genuine at the beginning,” he said.

“It was only when they touched the back of it and saw the ink that they started to believe it. Then all of their faces started to light up.”

Mr Lamb added that the letter is a symbol of hope and inspiration for the children.