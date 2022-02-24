Here's what we can expect the weather to throw at us over the next few days in Mansfield and Ashfield

We’re looking at sunshine and showers for much of the afternoon, with the chance of a heavier downpour at around 4pm today (Thursday, February 24).

There will be more rain from around 9pm, carrying on into the early hours of Friday morning.

It’s going to be a chilly one though – with highs of 4C, although the wind factor will make it feel more like -2C.

Here's what to expect from the weather over the next few days

Friday is offering glorious sunshine, although there may be strong gusts of wind in the morning, but it will settle down into the afternoon with highs of 5C.

The weekend looks dry with sunny spells, medium winds and highs of 9C.

No snow anywhere, although it’s probably not very likely that you’ll get any sun-bathing in either as it’s going to be pretty chilly most of the time.