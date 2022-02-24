But for those of us left at home, there is no shortage of things to do and places to go in and around the Mansfield and Ashfield area – and a bit further afield too.
We’ve put together our usual package of ten ideas for the weekend. Places to go range from the famed Adrenalin Jungle in Sherwood Forest and the Laser Days adventure zone in Arnold to the calmer waters of the Swan Sanctuary just outside Southwell.
And things you might experience range from the sightings of lizards at a nature reserve to the sounds of Def Leppard at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre.
Please remember to visit the individual websites of each venue to check out opening times and prices.
Have a great weekend (and up the Stags)!
1. Take a trip to the jungle
Release your energy and shake off those workday shackles with a trip to the Adrenalin Jungle. Set in 150 acres of Sherwood Forest, the outdoor activity centre offers fun days out with friends. Get the adrenalin pumping by tackling the assault course, trying paintball, archery or clay-pigeon shooting, and riding the quad bikes and mud buggies.
2. Fight your way past zombies
Do you fancy fighting your way through four acres of zombie-infested woods? That's just one of the activities on offer at the unique Laser Days outdoor centre, which is just down the road at Lime Lane Woods in Arnold. Laser Tag is similar to paintballing, except it uses infra-red technology to register hits on your enemy. Rifles and clothing are provided, and the excitement is suitable for all ages.
3. Journey back to Robin Hood's day
Do you recognise this guy? It's William De Tankerville, the Sheriff of Nottingham's most experienced warrior, and he is ready to take you on a tour of Sherwood Forest, regaling you with tales of the legendary Robin Hood and medieval life. Saturday's 90-minute walk begins at the RSPB Centre at Forest Corner in Edwinstowe.
4. Wonder-ful night at the Palace
The sounds of Stevie Wonder are on the bill at Mansfield's Palace Theatre, which stages a 'Magic Of Motown' show tonight (Thursday) and tomorrow (Friday). Hailed as "the biggest party of the year", the show pays tribute to 40 classic Motown hits, including music from the likes of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, The Temptations, Martha Reeves, the Jackson Five, The Four Tops, Smokey Robinson and more.
