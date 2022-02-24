2. Fight your way past zombies

Do you fancy fighting your way through four acres of zombie-infested woods? That's just one of the activities on offer at the unique Laser Days outdoor centre, which is just down the road at Lime Lane Woods in Arnold. Laser Tag is similar to paintballing, except it uses infra-red technology to register hits on your enemy. Rifles and clothing are provided, and the excitement is suitable for all ages.

Photo: Submitted