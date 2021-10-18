Here's what to expect from Tuesday's weather in Mansfield and Ashfield
Well the good news that for around an hour between 10am and 11am you might see the sunshine – although you might have to look up through the rain to see it.
Monday, 18th October 2021, 7:07 pm
Tuesday is largely going to be rainy and cloudy, with it set to throw it down between around 8am to 10pm, with other heavy bouts of rain around 7pm nd 9pm.
There should be dry and cloudy spells between 12noon and around 3pm, where rain will set in for much of the rest of the day.