1. Mansfield Town FC

Mansfield’s premier fireworks night will take place on Thursday, November 3, at One Call Stadium. The ticket-only event is for the whole family, with a wide array of entertainment, including a popular fun fair, accompanying the display, which starts at 7pm. Sandy's bar and kitchen will also be open for food and drink. Tickets are available online via www.stagstickets.co.uk, in person at the One Call Stadium ticket office or by calling 01623 482 482 (option 1).

Photo: submitted