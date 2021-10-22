Here's what the weather has in store for Mansfield and Ashfield this weekend

It’s looking like an overcast but relatively dry weekend in Mansfield and Ashfield, according to information published by the Met Office.

By Andy Done-Johnson
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 4:44 pm

Saturday will see grey skies from when it gets light at 7.45am, until the sun sets at 5.52pm, with highs of around 10C.

It’s a similar picture for Sunday although slightly warmer, potentially reaching 11C, with the prospect of some drizzle from around 5pm – although the wind factor may make it seem slightly colder. The sun will rise at 7.47am and will go down at 5.50pm.

Read More

Read More
Arson suspected in early hours Mansfield Woodhouse home blaze

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

This weekend's weather

Editor’s message: Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

MansfieldAshfieldMet OfficeChad