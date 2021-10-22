Here's what the weather has in store for Mansfield and Ashfield this weekend

Saturday will see grey skies from when it gets light at 7.45am, until the sun sets at 5.52pm, with highs of around 10C.

It’s a similar picture for Sunday although slightly warmer, potentially reaching 11C, with the prospect of some drizzle from around 5pm – although the wind factor may make it seem slightly colder. The sun will rise at 7.47am and will go down at 5.50pm.