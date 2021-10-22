The fire on Cox’s Lane in Mansfield Woodhouse, was discovered at around 5am this morning, and is currently being investigated as a suspected case of arson, according to official sources.

Fortunately the five residents of the property, three adults and two children, managed to escape the blaze relatively unharmed, and are currently being looked after by family.

Crews from Mansfield and Edwinstowe fire stations battled the flames, with East Midlands Ambulance Service treating one resident for smoke inhalation, but no injuries were sustained.

The fire damaged much of the ground floor

Detective Sergeant Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thankfully in this incident one of the occupants was awake and managed to alert the rest of the family to the fire.

“As a result, they all managed to escape unharmed.

“The ground floor has been severely damaged by the fire and an investigation is currently underway.

"Early indications suggest that the fire may have been started deliberately.

Fire crews battled the blaze at around 5am

“We would like to reassure residents that we are investigating the incident and our enquiries are continuing today.

“We would urge anyone in the area to come forward and talk to us if they saw anything suspicious or have any information that could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 90 of 22 October.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

