Heat health alert issued as temperatures could reach up to 30C in Mansfield this weekend

A yellow alert has been issued for six regions of England, including the East Midlands, as temperatures are set to soar again.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 7th Jul 2023, 10:59 BST- 1 min read

The alert will be in place from midday on Friday until 9am on Sunday. It comes as temperatures are forecast to hit highs of 29C on Friday and 30C on Saturday.

A yellow warning means it is likely there will be an increase in the use of healthcare services by the vulnerable and an increase in risk to health for individuals over 65 or those who have pre-existing health conditions.

Today, the weather will bring plenty of sunshine and will feel very warm throughout the day. There will be patchy cloud during the morning but this will clear during the day with plenty of sunshine developing.

Temperatures are set to soar again. Photo: Pixabay.Temperatures are set to soar again. Photo: Pixabay.
Temperatures are set to soar again. Photo: Pixabay.
It will feel very warm by the afternoon with a maximum temperature of 29C.

Tonight will remain dry with largely clear skies into the evening and overnight, with winds easing but temperatures remaining mild. Minimum temperature 16C.

It will become increasingly cloudy on Saturday as spells of locally heavy rain spread into the afternoon and evening with the risk of thunder.

Despite this, it will feel very warm with a maximum temperature of 30C.

The outlook for Sunday to Tuesday is a mixture of sunshine and showers, perhaps turning heavy and thundery at times, particularly into Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures will cool somewhat to generally near average.

