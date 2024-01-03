Flooding is 'possible' across parts of Mansfield, Warsop, Clipstone, Edwinstowe and Ollerton
As of Wednesday, January 3, gov.uk issued a flood warning for the River Maun and the River Meden in Nottinghamshire.
Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads around Mansfield, the Sherwood Forest Caravan Park at Clipstone, Edwinstowe, Ollerton, Whitewater Lane at Whitewater Bridge and West Drayton.
Flood alert areas most at risk are along the River Maun in Nottinghamshire – including Mansfield, Edwinstowe, Ollerton and Milton.
Further flooding is “possible” in the Warsop area as river levels remain “high” at the Church Warsop river gauge as a result of persistent heavy rainfall from Storm Henk.
Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads along the River Meden around Warsop, Church Warsop, Meden Vale and Budby, such as Church Road and Blyth Road.
River levels are falling, but still pose a flood risk.
Further light rainfall across the Mansfield area is forecast over the next 24 hours.