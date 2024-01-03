Mansfield woman destroyed pal’s door with hammer after ‘frustrated’ bid to rescue dog

A "frustrated" Mansfield woman smashed her friend's front door with a hammer after trying to ensure the welfare of an abandoned pet dog, a court has heard.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Lynsey Webster unsuccessfully tried to gain entry to a property on Smith Street at 6pm on September 3 last year, but returned three hours later with a hammer and caused £800 of damage.

Prosecutor Lucy Woodcock said Webster has seven previous convictions for 16 offences but has stayed out of trouble since 2011.

Simon King, mitigating, said Webster's friend went away for the weekend on holiday and left her dog unattended.

Neighbours reported the dog barking and jumping up at the window, and Webster went round the back and took the dog out.

"By complete chance the complainant returned and said, ‘What are you doing with my dog?’” said Mr King.

"Words were exchanged. Miss Webster returned a while later because she was frustrated after trying to do the right thing. Things descended into an argument and she caused the damage.

"She is very sorry and embarrassed for what she has done. She recognises that she needs to be punished for this.

"She is a recovering drug addict and led a completely chaotic and nomadic lifestyle. She has been drug-free for two years but now attends a substance abuse charity and leads a much more stable life."

Webster, aged 47, of Argyle Street, admitted criminal damage when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The presiding magistrate told her: “We can’t quite understand your thinking about why you went away and got a weapon.”