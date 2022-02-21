Flood alert issued as Storm Franklin moves into Mansfield and Ashfield
As Mansfield and Ashfield recovers from Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice’s effects last week, Storm Franklin is now causing issues in the area.
With high winds, falling trees and flood warnings in place, the Met Office issued a Yellow weather warning with damage to buildings, falling trees and power cuts to be expected in affected areas.
The government has also issued a flood alert for the River Maun after heavy rain fell for much of Sunday, with more rain forecast over the coming days.
Drivers have been advised to avoid low-lying roads near rivers until water levels have returned to normal.
The warning said: “River levels remain high as a result of persistent rainfall.
"Consequently, flooding is expected to continue over the next few days.
"Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads around Mansfield, the Sherwood Forest Caravan Park at Clipstone, Edwinstowe and Ollerton.
"Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours.
"We are closely monitoring the situation.
"Please plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded and avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses.”
Councillor Scott Carlton, Newark and Sherwood District Councillor for Edwinstowe and Clipstone Ward also issued a warning over Rufford Ford, a popular destination for thrill-seekers after videos of cars attempting to cross the flooded ford went viral.
He said in a statement: "Throughout the weekend the flooding has been getting much worse.
“Please do not attempt to drive through it.
"You are putting yourself and others at significant risk by doing so.
“Highways will be attending the scene again shortly, to add additional warning signs and equipment.”