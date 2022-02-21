Flood alert issued as Storm Franklin moves into Mansfield and Ashfield

With high winds, falling trees and flood warnings in place, the Met Office issued a Yellow weather warning with damage to buildings, falling trees and power cuts to be expected in affected areas.

The government has also issued a flood alert for the River Maun after heavy rain fell for much of Sunday, with more rain forecast over the coming days.

Drivers have been advised to avoid low-lying roads near rivers until water levels have returned to normal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warning said: “River levels remain high as a result of persistent rainfall.

"Consequently, flooding is expected to continue over the next few days.

"Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads around Mansfield, the Sherwood Forest Caravan Park at Clipstone, Edwinstowe and Ollerton.

"Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours.

A flood warning has been issued for parts of Mansfield

"We are closely monitoring the situation.

"Please plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded and avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses.”

Councillor Scott Carlton, Newark and Sherwood District Councillor for Edwinstowe and Clipstone Ward also issued a warning over Rufford Ford, a popular destination for thrill-seekers after videos of cars attempting to cross the flooded ford went viral.

He said in a statement: "Throughout the weekend the flooding has been getting much worse.

“Please do not attempt to drive through it.

"You are putting yourself and others at significant risk by doing so.

“Highways will be attending the scene again shortly, to add additional warning signs and equipment.”

A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come.