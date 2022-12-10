The second annual rough sleep for Hetty’s took place at Debdale Recreation Park, Mansfield Woodhouse, where the group slept outside in temperatures below freezing.

Although equipped with sleeping bags and warm clothing, they had no shelter and were at the mercy of the elements – typically it rained and their sleeping bags were soaked through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracey Crosby, Hetty’s operational lead and one of the brave six, said: “I have a massive fear of rodents, so being in a field in the dark is traumatising for me.

Brave volunteers sleep out for Hetty's.

“I swapped my warm bed and house for a piece of cardboard and a sleeping bag, but even that made me more fortunate than some.

“I did the rough sleep again because Hetty’s always goes above and beyond for clients, staff and volunteers and it was my pleasure to put myself out of my comfort zone to try to help raise much-needed funds for Hetty’s.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group’s efforts have raised £3,000 so far for Woodhouse Road-based Hetty’s, which provides emotional help and support to families affected by a loved one’s alcohol or drug use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracey said: “We went for a walk to try and warm up but it was pitch black and we couldn’t see where we were going.

“We did try to find some shelter from the rain, but with no luck, so we had to bed down in the rain. We spent a lot of the time sitting thinking about how fortunate we are to have shelter, warmth and food.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debbie Knowles, Hetty’s chief executive officer, said: “The event was to raise awareness of the potential consequences of a loved ones drug and alcohol misuse/addiction.

“To highlight that without families so many more individuals suffering from addiction and mental health face the possibility of homelessness and to stress that without funding, charitable services like Hetty's would not be available to support vulnerable families and their loved ones.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the rough sleepers summed up the event: “Didn’t sleep. Didn’t enjoy it one bit. Got rained on. Too cold to move. Would I do it again? Absolutely. If it’s beneficial to humans, sign me up.”

Hetty’s would like to thank Shel Bailey and all at Debdale Recreation Park for their hospitality in letting the group bed down on the park, for feeding them and keeping them safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To donate to the rough sleepers, see justgiving.com/page/tracey-crosby-1667380555768