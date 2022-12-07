The event, at South Forest Leisure Complex, at Robin Hood Crossroads, Clipstone Road, saw more than 70 people enjoy a “fantastic night of laughs and fundraising” at the race night, run by MBP RaceNights, with proceeds donated to the Teenage Cancer Trust and Young Lives vs Cancer.

Shaun Gibson, organiser, said: “There was a tombola, wine and water and plenty of games to win prizes. Food was served and everyone rolled into pie, chips and peas.

“Each race had a race owner and a race sponsor, so I would like to thank all the owners, but especially the local businesses who supported it: Driving instructor Mick Ferguson; Karissma hair and beauty salon; The Beehive children’s indoor soft play; Woodland Nurture forest schools; The Market Garden convenience store; Mark 1 painting services, Edwinstowe; IDE Bookkeeping, Edwinstowe; and Edwinstowe Pharmacy.

Shaun Gibson, right, with fellow organisers.

“The night wouldn’t have been a success without all the support and lastly the Edwinstowe & Dukeries Lions Club for bringing members on the night to help everything run smoothly.

“The night was a huge success and raised an incredible £1,537.

